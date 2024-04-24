Principal charged, put on leave after students report seeing alcohol in his car

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- New Kent High School principal Christopher Valdrighi was charged with possession of alcohol on school grounds after students saw an open bottle of alcohol in a vehicle parked at the school, according to New Kent superintendent Dr. Brian Nichols.

Valdrighi was not under the influence of alcohol, according to investigators with the New Kent Sheriff's Office.

"Students at New Kent High School reported observing an opened bottle of alcohol in a vehicle [Tuesday] afternoon]. The vehicle, which belongs to a school administrator, was parked in the school parking lot," an email from Nichols to the school community read. "Possession of alcohol on school grounds is both a violation of school division policy and a misdemeanor offense. We immediately contacted the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in investigating this report. "

Valdrighi has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the situation.

"I want to assure you that our school system values the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Nichols said. "The division is committed to working closely with the Sheriff’s Office regarding this incident."

This is a developing story. Anyone with information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.