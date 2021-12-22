Investigators: Weeks-long spat led to deadly Dinwiddie shooting; 'dangerous' man wanted

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Weeks of verbal sparring between two men prompted a deadly double shooting in Dinwiddie County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s investigators, who also said the man wanted for the crime should be considered "dangerous."

A day after two people were shot outside a home in the 14000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County, a man who heard the gunshots called what happened a tragedy.

“My 18-year-old stepdaughter was here and she seen it. And that’s her first time seeing somebody get killed,” Neverson said. “Don’t nobody deserves to be killed.”

Deputies said there was a “verbal feud” between 27-year-old Trebor-Marcellus Randolph and 26-year-old Christopher Shone Lipston over the past couple of weeks.

Lt. David Gunn with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said the pair “had words, which eventually lead to the gunshots,” around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Lispton, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Gunn said.

An 18-year-old woman, who was also wounded, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

“Whatever circumstances may have occurred, I don’t know, it still doesn’t give no human the right to take another human’s life,” Neverson said.

Sheriff’s investigators said Randolph, who was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, is on the run.

“He has ties to the Richmond area, so he could be in the Richmond area,” Gunn explained. “ But he also has ties in North Carolina and South Carolina.”

Sheriff’s investigators said they consider Randolph dangerous.

Anyone with information about Randolph's whereabouts or the shooting is urged to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.