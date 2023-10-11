Chesterfield police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on October 10.

Christopher Rooks Jr. was last seen on September 15, leaving his home on the 12000 block of Edenshire Road in Chesterfield.

Christopher is a Black male, 5 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Christopher was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with "Amelia" on it, khaki pants, and black shoes.

He was riding a black and red bicycle with "Dredd" written on it.

If you have information on Christopher's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

