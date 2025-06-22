Midlothian man ID'd as motorcycle driver killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Interstate 64

HAMPTON, Va. — A Midlothian man has been identified as the motorcycle driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the wreck along I-64 east at Settlers Landing Road involving a Suzuki motorcycle, a Nissan SUV and a Ford SUV just after 2:05 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found the Nissan and motorcycle were both stopped in the interstate's left lane because of traffic.

The Ford SUV failed to stop and rear-ended the motorcycle, ejecting its driver, according to troopers. The SUV then ran over the motorcycle driver.

The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Christopher Matthew Dawson of Midlothian, was taken to Sentara Norfolk Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Dionicio Moreno of Hampton, was charged with reckless driving.

"The Commonwealth Attorney's Office will be consulted for further charges," troopers said.

Troopers said that neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.