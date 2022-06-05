Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews search for missing 63-year-old man after boat washes ashore in Hampton

Hampton Vessel.jpg
Virginia Marine Police<br/><br/>
Hampton Vessel.jpg
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 21:49:10-04

HAMPTON, Va. -- Crews are searching for a missing man after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point early Saturday morning, according to officials with Virginia Marine Police.

Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a boat found washed up on shore around 6:40 a.m.

Officials believe at least one person is missing and they are currently investigating the last know whereabouts of the boat's operator: 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young.

An HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with the CGC Angela Mcshan took part in the search Saturday, which spanned the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton, Virginia.

Cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, Maryland, Friday evening and headed south.

Crews suspended their search for Saturday evening. According to Marine Police, officers will continue the search Sunday.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Coast Guard Fifth District Five command center at 757-398-6390.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone