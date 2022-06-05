Crews search for missing 63-year-old man after boat washes ashore in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. -- Crews are searching for a missing man after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point early Saturday morning, according to officials with Virginia Marine Police.

Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a boat found washed up on shore around 6:40 a.m.

Officials believe at least one person is missing and they are currently investigating the last know whereabouts of the boat's operator: 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young.

An HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with the CGC Angela Mcshan took part in the search Saturday, which spanned the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton, Virginia.

Cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, Maryland, Friday evening and headed south.

Crews suspended their search for Saturday evening. According to Marine Police, officers will continue the search Sunday.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Coast Guard Fifth District Five command center at 757-398-6390.