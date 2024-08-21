Retired Army sergeant in Virginia wins over $950,000 in lottery game

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Christopher Leydic, who retired from the Army as a first sergeant after 21 years, won more than $950,000 after playing the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Leydic told Virginia Lottery officials that when he saw the Cash 5 jackpot had reverted to the game’s $200,000 starting point, he thought to himself, “Oh, somebody won it.”

But it turns out the Chester man matched all five winning numbers in the Aug. 17 drawing and scored a jackpot worth $958,740.

“It was unbelievable!” Leydic told Virginia Lottery officials. “I thought, ‘Is this real?’"

Leydic said he plans to save and pay bills with his winnings.

He bought his ticket online.

