Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Retired Army sergeant in Virginia wins over $950,000 in lottery game

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 21, 2024
Christopher Leydic
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Christopher Leydic, who retired from the Army as a first sergeant after 21 years, won more than $950,000 after playing the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Leydic told Virginia Lottery officials that when he saw the Cash 5 jackpot had reverted to the game’s $200,000 starting point, he thought to himself, “Oh, somebody won it.”

Christopher Leydic

But it turns out the Chester man matched all five winning numbers in the Aug. 17 drawing and scored a jackpot worth $958,740.

“It was unbelievable!” Leydic told Virginia Lottery officials. “I thought, ‘Is this real?’"

Leydic said he plans to save and pay bills with his winnings.

He bought his ticket online.

WATCH: Henrico man, family members win $1 million in Powerball drawing

Henrico man, family members win $1 million in Powerball drawing

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone