Retired Army sergeant in Virginia wins over $950,000 in lottery game

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Christopher Leydic, who retired from the Army as a first sergeant after 21 years, won more than $950,000 after playing the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game.
Leydic told Virginia Lottery officials that when he saw the Cash 5 jackpot had reverted to the game’s $200,000 starting point, he thought to himself, “Oh, somebody won it.”
But it turns out the Chester man matched all five winning numbers in the Aug. 17 drawing and scored a jackpot worth $958,740.
“It was unbelievable!” Leydic told Virginia Lottery officials. “I thought, ‘Is this real?’"
Leydic said he plans to save and pay bills with his winnings.
He bought his ticket online.
WATCH: Henrico man, family members win $1 million in Powerball drawing
Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews