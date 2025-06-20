29-year-old Petersburg motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash, driver charged with DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Petersburg motorcyclist died in the hospital after a wrong-way crash in the 3600 block of West Hundred Road Thursday afternoon, according to Chesterfield Police.

According to police, 56-year-old Bradford Jordan was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Hundred Road around 3:30 p.m. and struck a motorcyclist head-on.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Christopher D. Harding, Jr., was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said Jordan was arrested for DUI and DUI Maiming, with additional charges are pending. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police are still investigating this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

