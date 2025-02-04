Man found dead in Richmond home, woman arrested in connection to his death

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police released the name of a Richmond man killed Sunday morning on Glenfield Avenue in the Hillside Court neighborhood.

Christopher Collins III, 20, of Richmond, was found dead inside a home.

Police announced the arrest of Shawna Lewis, 19, of Richmond, in connection with Collins' death. Lewis, who lived in the home with Collins, was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

"On Sunday at approximately 10:18 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Collins III, down and unresponsive in the structure. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where later Sunday he succumbed to his injury," a Richmond police spokesperson said. "The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

