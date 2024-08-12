Police ID man killed in Henrico, arrest made in weekend crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified a man killed Sunday evening as 32-year-old Christopher Devonte Bolden, of Henrico County.

Jamel Rashad Yates-Damera, 22, of Henrico, was arrested in connection to the crime, police said.

"On August 11, 2024 at approximately 5:07 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Newbridge Road and Hawkes Lane for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located [Bolden] suffering from life-threatening injuries. [He] was transported by Henrico Fire to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "After investigating the scene and collecting evidence, Henrico Police identified Jamel Rashad Yates-Damera, 22, of Henrico as the suspect in the area and utilized multiple Henrico Police units and resources to search the area for him. Officers later found Yates-Damera and placed him under arrest."

Police have not yet said what evidence led them to Yates-Damera. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Det. Seay at 804-501-5000.



