Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID man killed in Henrico, arrest made in weekend crime

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, Aug. 12
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified a man killed Sunday evening as 32-year-old Christopher Devonte Bolden, of Henrico County.

Jamel Rashad Yates-Damera, 22, of Henrico, was arrested in connection to the crime, police said.

"On August 11, 2024 at approximately 5:07 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Newbridge Road and Hawkes Lane for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located [Bolden] suffering from life-threatening injuries. [He] was transported by Henrico Fire to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "After investigating the scene and collecting evidence, Henrico Police identified Jamel Rashad Yates-Damera, 22, of Henrico as the suspect in the area and utilized multiple Henrico Police units and resources to search the area for him. Officers later found Yates-Damera and placed him under arrest."

Police have not yet said what evidence led them to Yates-Damera. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Det. Seay at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone