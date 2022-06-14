Watch
Henrico Police looking for missing man in need of medication

WTVR
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 16:21:14-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Christopher Antonie Cherry, 42 of Henrico, VA, was last seen on June 7th, 2022, in the area of Wilkinson Rd and Dirk Rd. Cherry has a history of mental health issues and needs his medication.

It is out of character for Cherry to have walked away from his residence and caretakers.

Christopher Cherry is described as 5 foot 8 inches, 197 lbs, short brown hair with a beard.

Henrico Police and is seeking any information that may help with locating Christopher Cherry, please call 804-501-5000 if you have any information that can bring him home safely.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

