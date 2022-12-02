West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Community West Church in Henrico is giving away 200 Christmas tress this weekend.

The six to seven-foot Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday.

The giveaway is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. through noon behind the church on 2340 Pump Road.

Pastor Nelson Ould told CBS 6 that the giveaway is part of their mission to make the West End of Henrico County a better place.

Ould said he wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

“There are activities for the kids and there’ll be food. It’s almost like a Christmas party. People come and they just linger, enjoy it, and then leave with a free tree,” he said.

The event is first come, first served and until supplies last.