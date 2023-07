RICHMOND, Va. — Two local big-box retail buildings are about to go dark. The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5221 Brook Road in Northside will be shuttered on July 28, according to company spokeswoman Felicia McCranie. And over in western Henrico County, discount chain Christmas Tree Shops is closing its lone Richmond-area store as part of its ongoing bankruptcy.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.