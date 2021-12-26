Here are the places you can take your Christmas tree for recycling

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — If you have a real Christmas tree, you can recycle it at events underway across Central Virginia to help protect the environment.

Henrico Public Utilities and the Keep Henrico Beautiful Committee are accepting Christmas trees now through Sunday, Jan. 9. They will be recycling the trees by converting them into mulch.

The service is free, but will be limited to people who live in Henrico.

Trees will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Henrico Government Center, at 4301 East Parham Road, in the lower parking lot

Eastern Government Center, at 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot

Springfield Road Public Use Area, at 10600 Fords Country Lane

Charles City Road Public Use Area, at 2075 Chalres City Road

"Trees must be free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls," officials said. "Please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at all times."

Additionally, free mulch from the trees is available to Henrico residents at the public use areas. Click here for more information.

If you live elsewhere, the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority is offering tree recycling services as well.

If you live in Richmond, you can take your tree to any of the below areas through Saturday, Jan. 8:

East Richmond Road Convenience Center at 3800 East Richmond Road

Richmond Southside Transfer Station at 3520 N. Hopkins Road



The annual Bring One for the Chipper Tree Recycling Event will take place Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard & Robin Hood Road. This will also be a free electronics recycling, paper shredding and household hazardous waste will be collected. The event is hosted by the Richmond Department of Public Works and the Clean City Commission.

If you live in Chesterfield, you can take your tree to these locations through Monday, Jan. 31:

Northern Area Convenience Center at 3200 Warbro Road (Monday, Tuesday & Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Southern Area Convenience Center at 6700 Landfill Road (Monday, Thursday & Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

If you live in Hanover, you can take your tree to these locations through Monday, Jan. 31:

Route 301 Transfer Station, Courtland Farm Road (Route 820), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. )

Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Lane (Route 710), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily

Courthouse Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Road, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily

Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Road (Route 715), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily

Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Road (Route 688), 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., daily (

Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Road (Route 783), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily

Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Road (Route 715), 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily

You will also need to take any decorations off the tree before dropping it off at any of these locations.

Click here for tree recycling info for additional localities.