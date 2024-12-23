The important lessons a Christmas house fire taught this Virginia firefighter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As families celebrate Christmas, Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds is reminding everyone about the importance of fire safety during the holidays.

He recalled the cause of his very first house fire, which involved a Christmas tree.

He emphasized the need for caution, particularly regarding live trees.

“Every day, water, water,” Reynolds said. “You're bringing it from a cold environment into your 70 degree house and it's going to dry out quickly.”

If you rely on space heaters to stay warm during colder months, Reynolds advises keeping a safety zone of at least three feet around space heaters, ensuring the area is free from newspaper, mail, and cardboard boxes. Additionally, Christmas trees should be positioned at least 36 inches away from any heating devices.

When setting up Christmas lights, he urged you to be cautious about electrical hazards, particularly with extension cords.

“We're all guilty at Christmas. There's just never enough plugs in the house, so get a quality cord,” Reynolds said.

He warned against “daisy chaining” multiple extension cords together, as this practice can lead to overheating.

Lastly, Reynolds encouraged families to check their smoke detectors.

