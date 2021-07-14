Christmas in July-themed fundraiser to help Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crack out the tacky sweaters and Santa hats. Despite the sweltering summer weather, Richmond Ronald McDonald House Charities is hosting “12 Days of Christmas in July.”

From July 13 to July 25, the foundation is holding daily raffle drawings that will be announced via social media. The prizes range from gift cards for local restaurants to Apple AirPods to the grand prize of a free 2-hour session at Top Golf for 12 people.

It’s the second year of the fundraiser, but the first since the pandemic forced most events to the virtual space last summer. The foundation is even bringing back the widely shared drive-thru drag show, where local drag queen performing artists will serenade customers with Christmas carols.

That event is on July 19 starting at 4 p.m. at the McDonald’s location at 9751 W. Broad Street.

“Well, I loved it! I was directing traffic because people were rolling down their windows trying to film it on their cell phones because McDonald’s has a very strict drive-thru as fast as you can policy,” said Melisa Ross, Special Events Manager at Richmond RMHC, about their first drive-thru drag show in December.

All the proceeds from Christmas in July will directly benefit families in Richmond receiving support from Ronald McDonald House Charities. The foundation provides a “home-away-from-home” for families with children receiving care at local medical facilities.

“Last year was our first year. We tried to key turn shift and pivot with the pandemic,” Ross said. “It’s amazing, the stories we hear from families. They forgot their toothbrush; they missed lunch and here comes the happy meals cart to give them snacks. Just seeing a friendly smiling face and connecting with other families that are going through the same thing: it’s things we don’t think about.”

After a tough year, Richmond Ronald McDonald House is hopeful the season of giving will extend to the summer for those who can afford to take part. Raffle tickets and event information can be found here.

“We usually decorate the whole house for Christmas, so that the families and children can enjoy it. And so, this is just another way to bring back that festive cheer and just keep everyone’s spirits up,” Ross said.