How Christmas in July movies are collecting donations at the Henrico Theater

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The historic Henrico Theater on East Nine Mile Road is decorated for Christmas as the county is collecting donations for the Henrico Christmas Mother (HCM).

CBS 6 caught up with crews as they assembled Christmas trees and hung lights inside the Highland Springs theater.

“At the Henrico Theater, we always do a big for Christmas - whether it be Christmas in December or Christmas in July. We decorate just the same. It's magical, and it's beautiful,” said Katie Jones, Henrico Department Recreation and Parks marketing coordinator.

The county is partnering with the Henrico Christmas Mother to stock their warehouse as part of their Christmas in July movie day on Thursday, July 25.

HCM is a non-profit organization that provides each program recipient with a shopping experience characterized by choice and dignity, according to a press release.

They provide food, new clothing, books, toys, and other gift items to qualifying Henrico County families with children, seniors aged 65 and older, and disabled adults, during the holiday season.

Items they are collecting on Thursday include:



Diapers

Diaper wipes

Full-size toothbrushes

Full-size toothpaste

Socks (all sizes)

NEW Books

Adult puzzle books

Board books for children 0-2

Middle/high school level books about sports

Santa and Mrs. Clause will also make an appearance at the Henrico Theater on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

The theater will show Jingle All the Way at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with Scrooged at 7 p.m.

Tickets and concessions are only $1.

Movie tickets for adults were only a quarter for adults and a dime for children when the theater originally opened on April 25, 1938.

The Theatre was designated as a bomb shelter during World War II and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the county’s website.

In 1998, Henrico County purchased the property from the Horne family, owners and operators from 1976 to 1998.

