Why you should celebrate Christmas in Ashland, Virginia: 'Ashland is a Hallmark town'

ASHLAND, Va. — When planning your holiday travels, be sure to include a stop in Ashland, Virginia.

The town's "Light Up the Tracks" event kicks off the Christmas season in downtown Ashland on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event includes the decoration of historic buildings and a massive tree outside Ashland Town Hall on Thompson Street.

The festivities begin with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. featuring the Randolph Macon Concert Choir.

There are two miles of lights with over 10,000 bulbs, and a costume contest.

"Ashland is a Hallmark town. We want to light up our community's hearts and our neighbors hearts. So we're starting with the Light Up the Tracks celebration, but we're continuing it all through the holiday season," Louise Keeton, with the Downtown Ashland Association, said.

The celebration extends through the holiday season, culminating in a masquerade ball on New Year's Eve.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok