How you can help a Richmond family buy a special Christmas gift after a tragic loss

RICHMOND, Va. — After a Richmond family of four tragically lost their beloved father and husband in November, family friends are asking for the community's help to try and deliver a special Christmas gift.

"This has happened so suddenly to people that were so involved with both their community with their jobs and their kids' lives," said Jamie Bohm, a family friend spearheading the effort.

"Grief has so many faces," Bohm said. "Her daughter had woke up that morning and was crying her eyes out because she realized that without her husband they weren’t going to be able to give the kids the swing set they had planned."

WTVR Jamie Bohm

The kids, ages six and eight, asked for a swing set for Christmas, a wish Bohm said they still want to fulfill.

"The excitement waking up Christmas morning, they still deserve to get that, and if I can just even for a moment bring that back to them," Bohm said.

Bohm said while she’s already begun to raise some of the money needed, they have a long way to go in order to cover the complete cost.

"I’m hoping maybe the community might help because these are some really good people and they need some help," she said.

Knowing gifts won't take away the pain a loss like this brings, Bohm said she’s hoping to help this family as they begin to heal.

"I don’t know that Christmas will ever be the same for them," she said. "If we’re able to provide the swing set for the kids, it’s really going to show the family that they're loved and that there are people out there beyond just their circle that care about them."

They're hoping for a playset with a swing attached, so if you would like to help the family afford one this Christmas, you can reach out to Jamie directly at jellis1437@gmail.com.

