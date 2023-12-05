For kids in foster care, the holidays can bring grief, stress, or anxiety. These volunteers are here to help.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of about 20 women transformed the Charterhouse School cafeteria on the UMFS campus into Santa’s workshop Tuesday morning.

Kate Ockerman is the volunteer manager at UMFS in Richmond, a home for children in foster care and residential care.

While the holiday season is exciting for most children, youth and teens in foster care often struggle with an increased sense of grief, stress, or anxiety.

Ockerman and 20 volunteers provided the attention and support they needed during their annual present-wrapping event.

“We start prepping our kids in October for 'Christmas is coming' and tell them to think about what you want on your wish list,” she said. “We have two really great recreational therapists on staff and so they go sit with each kid and say, ‘Amazon, the world is your oyster.’”

Several volunteers erected a Christmas tree and decorated the cafeteria with garland and snowflakes.

Others wrapped presents, like a skateboard and a portable DVD player, chosen by the children.

“One little boy got a Fisher Price toy for his little brother. We had a couple of kids ask for jewelry for the mom. So, it just shows these kids, although they’re struggling a lot and vulnerable and experience really horrific things, love their family,” Ockerman said.

A group of women from Williamsburg United Methodist Church’s quilt ministry also donated 27 blankets for the children.

“Any volunteer you talk with they'll tell you about what their connection is to UMFS,” Ockerman said. “A lot of people are connected through foster and adoption. And because we've been here for so long, a lot of people remember when we were the orphanage or the children's home. It's cool to see how we've changed to serve other vulnerable kids.”

The spirit of the holidays did not end on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 60 volunteers from CarMax will visit the campus and create hospital kits for children who have to go to the emergency room.



