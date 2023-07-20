Virginia woman charged with Navy husband's murder accused of adultery amid divorce, court records reveal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More details are emerging in a homicide case in Virginia Beach where a wife is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband.

Virginia Beach Police say 30-year-old Christina Wang is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Monday afternoon, police were called to the 5000 block of Bardith Circle where they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Navy officials have confirmed that Wang was an active-duty sailor in the following statement:

“On July 17, 2023, Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Calvin Wang, an active-duty service member assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Detachment Middle Atlantic, was found deceased in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers during this time. This loss is felt personally by the people who served with him and by our Navy as a whole. Each Sailor is an invaluable part of our team and he is sorely missed. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and local chaplain. An investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department is currently ongoing. Please direct all additional questions to Virginia Beach Police Department.”

Police are not commenting on the investigation at this time.

Documents from Virginia Beach Circuit Court show the Wangs had been married since 2016, have a son and filed for divorce in 2022.

A complaint filed by Calvin Wang’s attorney in relation to the pending divorce claims that Christina committed adultery.

Just a couple of days before Calvin Wang's death, there was a post showing Christina Wang's name on a social media page called "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" That post warned others that Calvin was married.

A friend of Christina’s, who contacted WTKR and wishes to remain anonymous, said she knew the couple had some marital problems.

“To the point where she’s like considering looking for another partner and trying to get away from this relationship,” the woman said anonymously. “But when I asked about divorcing, she was also anxious about being a single mom.”

Virginia Beach Police encourage citizens with information to contact its Homicide Unit at 757-385-4101 or notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.