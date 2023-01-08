Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — State police have released the names of the two people killed when a small plane crashed in Suffolk on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the plane was “fully engulfed in fire” after it crashed in the 3900 block of Carolina Road just after 12:15 p.m.

The two people onboard were identified as 54-year-old Christian Rask Fauchald and 53-year-old Eric John Bergevin, according to state police. Both men were from North Carolina.

Troopers said the investigation remains ongoing and that FAA and NTSB officials will be at the site Sunday to continue their investigation.

The crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.

"The resulting crash caused a large area of brush and trees to catch fire with homes in the area threatened by the rapidly progressing fire," Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials wrote.

Due to the threat it posed to the surrounding homes, some homes were evacuated, WTKR reported.

However, crews later marked the fire "under control" as of about 3:45 p.m.

Carolina Road had reopened by about 7 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.