Virginia teen blessed with 'major miracle' in time of need

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- In July 2023, we introduced you to 12-year-old Christian Nash. Born and raised in Hanover County, Virginia, we shared with you how at nine years old, Christian went on a trip to the beach and got an ear infection that led to him being diagnosed with D.R.E.S.S syndrome.

The rare disease changed his life and left him chronically ill and reliant on a wheelchair.

Despite some of the new health difficulties, Christian's family said he remained positive and served as a source of light in their lives.

WTVR

This shift also came with an adjustment to their new norm.

Unable to transport his 400-pound power chair with the car they had, it limited the places Christian could go and the things he could do.

So, his great-grandmother reached out to CBS 6 hoping the community may be able to help in getting them a vehicle that could transport his power chair.

WTVR

Well, after lots of donations from the community and one huge donation from a good Samaritan at their church, his great-grandmother called Monday and said Christian's mother Hannah was finally able to get a brand new van that fits Christian's power chair with ease.

His great-grandmother said they are so grateful to everyone who helped and called it ‘a major miracle’ for her family.

