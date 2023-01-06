She won Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year. She thanked her students and her ancestors.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Franklin Military Academy middle school science and civics teacher Christal Corey was named 2023 Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday.

"Everything I do is for my students, so I want to say thank you, to you guys," an emotional Corey said to the students in the auditorium at the time. "Teaching is my heart. It is my passion. And I would not be able to do what I do if I didn't have you."

She also paused to honor those in her family who came before her.

"My grandfather was a teacher. My great-grandma was a teacher. Thank you to my ancestors, when it was illegal to learn, they taught themselves. I want to give honor to all of them," she said.

In addition to being named Richmond's Teacher of the Year, Corey received the R.E.B. Award for Teaching Excellence Winner in 2021.

“She represents the best of RPS, as a teacher and a role model for her students," RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

The North Carolina Central University and VCU graduate worked at Boushall Middle School before she transferred to Franklin Military in 2019.

