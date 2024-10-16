At The Glass Spot in Richmond, Chris Skibbe teaches veterans how to blow glass: 'It is quite an honor'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chris Skibbe always gets fired up at work where the artist balances a burning ballet at 2,000 degrees.

“You definitely have to be in the zone at all times,” Skibbe said.

The professional glassblower transforms rough raw materials into delicate designs.

On this day Skibbe conducts a searing symphony with a captivated audience.

The owner of The Glass Spot in Richmond shares his know-how with novice glassblowers.

“A lot of people don’t get to experience this type of creativity on a daily basis. So I’m happy to supply that for them,” Skibbe said.

His students on this day may come from different backgrounds, but they all share a common thread. Each served our nation.

"I am the grandson of a Pearl Harbor survivor. It is quite an honor for me to be able to be in a position where I can help,” Skibbe said.

Art for the Journey’s Melba Gibbs organized the field trip.

The non-profit works with Alzheimer’s patients, inmates, and veterans helping them discover a camouflaged creativity.

“As we go through it we try to create a fun and warm environment,” Gibbs said.

Military men and women in this class, like Shireta Jones, live with PTSD and other hurdles.

The Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan suffered a stroke six years ago.

Despite physical limitations, she is stretching her newfound artistic skills.

“It was amazing. I was twisting and turning. It is like a blessing,” Jones said.

Through painting, drawing, and glassblowing Gibbs said students heal from within.

“Art in general is something they can leave everything behind you and you have something to focus on,” Gibbs said.

In this white-hot environment, new artists glow with each twist and turn as veterans perfect the right touch and create fragile works of art while molding themselves into unbreakable masterpieces.

“It is priceless,” Gibbs said. “It truly is.”

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.