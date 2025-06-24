Developer, former NFL player Chris Harrison gets 6-year prison sentence in Model Tobacco embezzlement case

RICHMOND, Va. -- Real estate developer and former UVA and NFL football player Chris Harrison will serve nearly six years in federal prison for an embezzlement case involving his apartment conversion of the Model Tobacco building in South Richmond and an aborted hotel redevelopment in Petersburg.

U.S. District Court Judge David Novak last week sentenced Harrison, principal of Maryland-based C.A. Harrison Cos., to 71 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.