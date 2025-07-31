Video editor discovers crucial footage of Amy Bradley shot hours before 1998 disappearance

RICHMOND, Va. — Video showing Amy Bradley dancing in a cruise ship nightclub hours before her 1998 disappearance emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the decades-old missing person case. The video and its backstory are featured in the latest episode of "Untold – A WTVR Podcast," where host Catie Beck interviews video editor Chris Fenwick about the tape's journey.

Bradley's disappearance has captured renewed international attention through the Netflix docuseries "Amy Bradley is Missing," which has become one of the most popular streaming shows worldwide in recent weeks.

Amy, along with her parents and her brother, Brad, were invited on the cruise by her father’s boss, who had booked the trip as a reward for his employees.

Fenwick was part of a small crew hired to shoot footage of a different company’s employees, who were aboard the ship at the same time.

But that led to Fenwick and his photographer capturing footage of Amy just a short time before she disappeared, something he didn’t realize until after news broke that she had gone missing, and he personally witnessed the family frantically searching for her.

"That was the moment where the story took on a whole new level of humanity for me," Fenwick said. "And that was when I went, 'Huh. I wonder if I have any footage of her?'"

Beck's interview with Fenwick reveals not only what the tape shows but also explores why this potentially critical evidence took so long to reach Amy's family and FBI investigators.

