Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Founder of Richmond based Chop Chop app considering legal action following sale

Michael Thumbnails (2).png
BizSense
Michael Thumbnails (2).png
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 05:18:08-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A bid to create a more formidable local competitor to national restaurant delivery apps like DoorDash has left a five-year-old local startup defunct and its founder considering legal action.

In late 2022, Richmond-based delivery service Chop Chop agreed to be acquired by local takeout service FoodUp. Chop Chop powered down as part of the deal, in what was envisioned as a temporary pause, with an eye toward the service relaunching under the FoodUp banner.

But the deal has since soured, with Chop Chop founder Chris Chandler and FoodUp founder Phu Nguyen now pointing fingers as to who’s to blame.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone