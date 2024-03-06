The awesome reason this Virginia girl just rang the bell at UVA Children's Hospital: 'She’s been a trooper'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A four-year-old Virginia girl fighting cancer for more than a year got to ring the bell after completing her final round of chemotherapy at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville this week.

Not only was Chloe Rochester cheered on by her entire medical team, but friends and family.

Last winter, Chloe was singing in her family’s traveling Blue Grass gospel band when she began having terrible stomach pains.

Provided to WTVR

Diagnosed with stage four Anaplastic Wilms Tumor in February 2023, Chloe has had two surgeries, 13 rounds of chemotherapy and 12 radiation treatments.

With her giggles, one-liners and quick wit, Chloe’s caregivers said hey are continuously charmed by her and can’t believe her maturity level. Despite it all, her doctors and nurses say she has remained upbeat and courageous.

“She’s been at it for over a year. It’s been really, really tough but she’s been a trooper the whole way through just like her mom and dad and the family,” Brian Belyea, M.D., the child’s primary oncologist, said. “Chloe, none of us could be more impressed than we are with how great you did. And we all feel really lucky that we were a part of this.”

Tracy Sears and Photographer Ben Brady surprised Chloe in December as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

CBS 6 Gives Surprising 'amazing' Virginia girl who doesn't think Santa is real Tracy Sears