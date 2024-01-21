Community raises money for Chesterfield girl with rare disease: 'I want to hug everybody'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A community benefit Friday raised money for the family of a young Chesterfield girl fighting a rare disease.

Businesses teamed up to help the family of Chloe Callaway, who has spent more than 250 nights in a hospital over the last few years, with medical costs.

After years of searching for answers, the 12-year-old was diagnosed with Central Collecting Lymphatic Anomaly with a PIK3CA genetic mutation.

Chloe and her parents, Caison and Emily and Callaway, travel between Norfolk and Philadelphia for treatments that have included stomach surgeries, permanent nerve blocks and various therapies.

FULL INTERVIEW: Parents of Chesterfield girl with rare disease say support 'means so much'

FULL INTERVIEW: Parents of Chesterfield girl with rare disease say support 'means so much'

“A Night in White,” which was hosted by Elisa Hatfield of The Playfactory Co., featured a silent auction, food, drinks and music.

The Callaways said they were so touched by the folks who came together for their girl.

“It's overwhelming seeing everybody who loves and supports us all in one room,” Emily Callaway said. “Walking in, I just want to run up and hug everybody here individually and thank them for coming. Because each one of them — [their] support and prayers and just coming here tonight and showing that — they're still in this with us, means so much.”

Click here to learn more and find out how you can help Chloe and her family.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

CBS 6 Community Community works to send girl with rare condition to Disneyland Jake Burns