RICHMOND, Va. -- A person has died in a crash on Chippenham Parkway on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes have been opened and the scene is clear.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.