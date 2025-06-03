Deadly multiple vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a Monday afternoon crash along Chippenham Parkway at E. Weyburn Road in South Richmond, according to police.

Photos taken at the scene and provided to CBS 6 show two cars and a pick-up truck were involved in the crash.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a three-vehicle accident with multiple victims, all seriously injured," a Richmond Police spokesperson said about the crash that officers responded to at about 4:42 p.m. "They were all immediately transported by ambulance to a local hospital. One victim succumbed to her injuries at the hospital; the other two victims are considered life-threatening at this time."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

