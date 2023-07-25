Chincoteague Pony Swim returns this week with Virginia's official state pony

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The annual Chincoteague Pony Swim returns this on Virginia's Eastern Shore, but this year is just a little more special since it's the first year the ponies can parade around as Virginia's official state pony.

Thousands from over the world will head to the Eastern Shore islands to watch the ponies swim from Assateague to Chincoteague and then parade through town for the 93rd year.

The pony swim window is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

There will also be farmers' and artisans' markets on Wednesday, as well as the famous fireman's carnival — which runs every day from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The ponies will swim back to Assateague Island on Friday where they will enjoy the wild until next year's pony swim.

The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 1478 introduced by Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack. (identical to House Bill 1951 introduced by Del. Robert Bloxom, R-Accomack) this year, which designated the Chincoteague pony as Virginia's state pony. The bill went into effect on July 1.

