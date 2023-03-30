Watch Now
Chincoteague Pony named official pony for the state of Virginia

Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 30, 2023
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Virginia has a state flower, a state bird as well as a state song. But did you know it now has a state pony?

On Tuesday, the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce announced the Chincoteague Pony is the official pony for the state of Virginia.

Senator Lynwood Lewis and Delegate Rob Bloxom introduced the bill during the 2023 General Assembly, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill into law Monday.

You may recall, the ponies were made famous in Marguerite Henry's award-winning book, "Misty of Chincoteague."

