Suspicious vehicle call leads police to critically injured man

Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 13, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A call for a suspicious vehicle led police to a critically injured man in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

Officers received the call about a car in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive at 6 a.m., according to Capt. Michael Breeden with Chesterfiled Police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Breeden said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

