From Here to There: New Children's Museum exhibition explores the science of motion

RICHMOND, Va. — An exhibition at the Children's Museum of Richmond exploring the science of how things move opens on Tuesday, May 20.

In "From Here to There," kids will be able to learn about gravity, friction, and the laws of motion through 11 interactive exhibits.

The 1500-square-foot exhibition is divided into four categories: transportation by land, sea, and air.

Visitors can ride a hovercraft, launch hot air balloons, and send colored balls through 100 feet of clear tubing.

The exhibition also includes a ball pit filled with simple machines like scoops, winches, and ramps, designed for the museum's youngest visitors.

This exhibition runs through Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube