Children's Museum of Richmond named autism-friendly community: 'It’s really nice to have this'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children's Museum of Richmond is now designated as an Autism Friendly Community by the Autism Society of Central Virginia.

The museum has been working with the organization since May 2023 to train its staff and improve resources online and in the museum to better understand and accommodate the needs of people with autism.

Some of the recommended changes that have been implemented include directional signage and labels for interactive auditory exhibits along with improvements to the museum's sensory backpacks. They now have sunglasses, visors, communication cards and information about designating quiet zones.

The honor was announced Friday during the museum's first sensory-friendly night of the year.

Leanne Hatch, the mother of two boys with autism, said events like these make a huge difference.

“It feels really great. It feels normal,” Hatch said. “Normal can seem OK for anybody, but being a mom to two boys with special needs, it’s a lot. So it’s really nice to have this and have some sort of normalcy."

Hatch was touched by the event and said it left her feeling happy and very grateful.

“Just seeing the smile on my boys' faces, it’s priceless," she said.

