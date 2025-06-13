Children's Hospital Summer Safety Fair returns to Richmond after 5-year hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Chimborazo Park was filled with activity as the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU hosted its 21st annual Summer Safety Fair.

The popular community event made its comeback after a five-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Children's Hospital partnered with Safe Kids Virginia to offer the free fair aimed at children ages 3 to 12.

Families explored interactive stations where experts shared vital information about water, bike, and vehicle safety, along with other important safety topics.



FULL INTERVIEW: All about 2025 Summer Safety Fair

FULL INTERVIEW: All about 2025 Summer Safety Fair

Children had the opportunity to meet and interact with local law enforcement officers and first responders at the event.

"We've got a wide range of topics that we're addressing today. We've got some stranger danger. We have information about washing your hands well, to stay germ-free," Corri Miller-Hobbs, the hospital's pediatric injury prevention outreach and education coordinator, said. "Kids can come out and get a free bike helmet while supplies last and make sure that it's fitted correctly and understand how to wear it correctly."

There were also experts to teach parents about car seat safety and how to buckle up as you get older.

"Families are very often shocked at some of the new information, and things have changed since I was a kid, since you were a kid," Miller-Hobbs said. "Things have changed, and there are many new opportunities to provide safety."

The family-friendly event featured games, a moon bounce, and food.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.