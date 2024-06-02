Prom for current and former cancer patients is all about 'making our kids feel special,' mom says

RICHMOND, Va. – The Children's Hospital of Richmond rolled out the red carpet Saturday for the Hematology and Oncology Prom.

The “Night In Hollywood”-themed event at the Children's Pavilion returned after a years-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current and former cancer patients of the children's hospital and their families could get dolled up in the glam area, walk the red carpet and dance the night away.

FULL INTERVIEW: Why mom says prom at Children’s Hospital of Richmond is so special

FULL INTERVIEW: All about prom at Children’s Hospital of Richmond

Margaret Wright, whose 10-year-old son has been undergoing treatment since May 2023, said this is just one of the “many fun things” that the hospital does for kids.

“It’s really encouraging. We felt supported this whole way,” Wright said. “There has been this community that kind of buffered us and came around us and has been making our kids feel special this whole entire year.

Wright said she was grateful for the event because it gave the kids "something really fun to look forward to."