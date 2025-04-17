Why Children's Hospital of Richmond wants to build a brain tumor biobank

RICHMOND, Va. — Marisa Cherry describes her daughter, Lauren, as a strong child who has survived some of life’s most challenging issues.

“Lauren is amazing. She's a miracle. She's resilient. She's a happy child, but she does struggle with many effects from such harsh, harsh therapies,” Cherry explained.

Lauren was three years old when doctors diagnosed her with a rare brain tumor called pineoblastoma. Those harsh treatments include rounds of chemotherapy and proton radiation to rid her brain of the tumor.

Lauren is now in the eighth grade, and Cherry has used that experience to help other young patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

She sits on the board of Connor’s Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families facing childhood cancer and advancing research for a cure.

The nonprofit donated $200,000 in seed funding to allow the hospital to establish its first pediatric brain tumor biobank.

A pediatric brain tumor biobank allows hospitals to collect, store, and study tumor tissue, providing a critical foundation for developing new therapies.

Pediatric brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children, yet research progress has been slow due to limited access to viable tumor samples.

“I think one of the reasons this biobank is so important is that families are going to have the opportunity to potentially learn that they don't need all of these really harsh treatments that have severe long-term impacts on children,” Cherry said.

Dr. David Limbrick, CHoR’s chair of neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgeon, and leading expert in pediatric brain tumor research, has successfully built similar biobanks at previous institutions.

“Right now, I feel really confident that we have the ability to be named among those great cancer centers that we see across the country. I just want to make the point that I don't think that's the future. I think that's now,” Dr. Limbrick said.

The first year will focus on establishing the infrastructure, followed by participation in collaborative research studies with other leading institutions. The long-term vision is for CHoR to become a regional and national hub for pediatric brain tumor research and care, according to a press release.

Dr. Ann Ritter, a clinical professor at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said her team has already banked six tumor samples, marking the beginning of a research effort that will place Richmond on the map for pediatric brain tumor care for years to come.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift from Connor's Heroes and for Dr. Limbrick’s dedication to investing in the Richmond region,” said Lauren Zaller Moore, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Contributing to the biobank is voluntary and a decision made by the families.

“If we didn't have Dr. Limbrick come and if we didn't have Connor's Heroes helping us with this, it would not be where it is today,” Dr. Ritter stated. “We want to make sure that our patients are well cared for, there's no injury or damage to them, and that their personal information is kept safe.”

Looking back at Lauren’s tough journey, Cherry said she wishes the biobank had been around when her daughter was first diagnosed.

“It has an impact on the treatment that these children will receive today, and it's something that Lauren didn't have the opportunity to have at the time,” Cherry said. “It's something that I really regret that we didn't have that at the time of relapse, because when she relapsed, there weren't clear treatment paths. There weren't clear options.”

