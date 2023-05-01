Watch 'absolutely epic' way first responders welcomed patients to new Children’s Tower in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — First responders from across Virginia flashed their lights and sounded their sirens around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as a way to welcome the first patients to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s new Children’s Tower.

Earlier today, all patients in the pediatric acute and intensive care units were moved from the pediatric floor at VCU Medical Center to their new rooms in the completely kid-focused tower.

Staring from their new rooms tonight, several children got the thrill of a lifetime just before bedtime.

“It was amazing, absolutely amazing,” VCU Chief Of Police John Venuti said. “We came and looked at where the views were, there’s also video being imported for children who can’t come to the window. We had units on the King Bridge. We literally lit up the city tonight and again I’m so grateful I can’t even begin to name all of our public safety partners.”

Jeniece Roane, Children’s Hospital of Richmond Vice President of Operations, called the goodnight lights celebration “absolutely epic.”

“We wanted to make sure that the first night they were in the hospital, they knew that there was a community that was wrapped around them,” Roane said.

In addition to pediatric emergency rooms, imaging suites and trauma bays, the new 72-room children's hospital is equipped with the latest advancements and rooms with special themes, colors and animal mascots.

The The $420 million Children’s Tower is the region’s only Level 1 pediatric trauma center.

