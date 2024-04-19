Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Children’s dentistry chain opens in refurbished restaurant building in western Henrico

childrens-dentistry-flowers-cronly-owners-2048x1152 (1).jpg
BizSense
childrens-dentistry-flowers-cronly-owners-2048x1152 (1).jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 06:40:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local dentistry practice that caters to kids has taken a bigger bite out of western Henrico with its latest location.

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia opened at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway in the John Rolfe Commons shopping center last month. The new office is in a refurbished former restaurant building and is a relocation of the chain’s office that formerly operated two miles away on Gayton Road.

Co-owner John Flowers said the dental practice had been on the lookout for a larger space that could accommodate more patients in that part of town.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone