Children’s dentistry chain opens in refurbished restaurant building in western Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local dentistry practice that caters to kids has taken a bigger bite out of western Henrico with its latest location.

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia opened at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway in the John Rolfe Commons shopping center last month. The new office is in a refurbished former restaurant building and is a relocation of the chain’s office that formerly operated two miles away on Gayton Road.

Co-owner John Flowers said the dental practice had been on the lookout for a larger space that could accommodate more patients in that part of town.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.