3 children left unrestrained in overturned van after Henrico hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three young children were left unrestrained inside of an overturned van after the driver ran away when they were involved in a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash last week.

Henrico Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue around 7:15 on the night of Sept. 8.

The van rolled over onto its roof after the crash, and the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving the children behind, police said.

All three children were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

It was also reported that the driver of the van had brandished a gun just before the crash, police said.

That driver has been identified by police as 29-year-old Jaquan Vashawn Kelson from Richmond.

Kelson was later found to be admitted at a local hospital by police and warrants were obtained.

He was served over 10 warrants -- including three counts of felony child endangerment, three counts of failure to restrain a child with a prior conviction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and more.