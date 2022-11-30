Children hurt, driver charged when bus ran off the road on the way to school

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- More than a dozen children were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a school bus crash in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

The 14 children, who ranged in age from five to 10 years old, were being driven to Pungoteague Elementary School.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the bus was traveling north Pungoteague Road, when the driver experienced a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway, into a ditch, and striking a power/electrical pole," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. "The school bus driver, Robert S. Walker was charged with reckless driving/failing to maintain proper control."

Walker, 66, of Onancock, was transported from the scene.

