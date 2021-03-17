Police: Child shot and killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police said a child was shot and killed Tuesday evening, but they aren't searching for any suspects.

Police received a report around 5 p.m. that someone had been shot in the 3700 block of Angela Drive.

Police said when they arrived, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police said he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not give the boy's exact age, but did say he was under the age of 13.

The cause and manner of the boy's death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

