Child seriously injured after being hit by truck in Chesterfield

Child seriously injured in Chesterfield crash
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 20:58:33-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A child is in the hospital facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Crime Insider sources said that the child who was hit was 10-years-old

Police said the child was riding a motorized scooter when they were hit. The driver said that they did not have the chance to react to the child.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

