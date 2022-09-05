Police: Truck crashes off I-95 in Virginia killing child in a car below

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash that involved a converted ambulance truck on Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Virginia on Sunday, September 4, 2022, according to Virginia State Police.

The truck's driver lost control of the vehicle when a tire on the passenger's side blew out, police said.

"The blowout caused the vehicle [headed south] to lose control, run off the roadway and down onto Blue Star Highway. At that moment, a 2021 Kia Forte was traveling northbound on Blue Star Highway," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote. "The Kia was struck by the International CMV (commercial motor vehicle) on its passenger side, pushing it into the ditch."

Virginia State Police Truck driver loses control on Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Va. on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

An 11-year-old girl sitting in the back of the Kia died as a result of the crash, police said.

A man and another child in the Kia suffered serious injuries.

"Neither alcohol nor speed were causative factors in the crash," Anaya wrote. "No charges will be placed at this time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.