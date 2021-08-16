Watch
Child killed, five others injured in Hanover crash

WTVR
Virginia State Police
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 16, 2021
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a crash in Hanover County that killed a child and injured five others.

On Monday at 10:39 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling on I-295 when it ran off the road and went down an embankment before coming to a stop.

The car contained six children and adults. All six were transported to VCU Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Five of those injured are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sixth person, a juvenile, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

