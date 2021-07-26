Child hit by car at Henrico apartment complex dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A child has died after being hit by a car at a Henrico apartment complex over the weekend, according to police.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Engleside Circle at St. Luke’s Apartments around 5 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Johnson with Henrico Police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the child later succumbed to their injuries, Johnson said.

The child’s name has not been released.

Police have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the incident or said if charges will be filed.

Johnson said the Henrico Crash Team's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.