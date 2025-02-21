Police: Child found wandering along Chester road came from childcare center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released preliminary information about a child found wandering in Chesterfield County.

The child, whose exact age has not yet been released, was found at about 10 a.m. along the 4300 block of West Hundred Road, near Harrowgate Road, in Chester.

"The child was not injured," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The investigation is ongoing, but officers have determined that the child came from the childcare center located at the corner of West Hundred Road and Harrowgate."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.