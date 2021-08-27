Watch
Child found dead in Richmond home

Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider
Posted at 5:27 PM, Aug 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A child was found dead in her Richmond home Friday afternoon.

Richmond Police were called to the 1400 block of Coalter Street at about 1:30 p.m. Friday to investigate an unresponsive seven-year-old girl, Crime Insider sources to Jon Burkett.

The child's father told Burkett his daughter had no known health issues. He said she went to bed and never woke up.

The cause of the child's death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
