Child found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child was found dead in her Richmond home Friday afternoon.

Richmond Police were called to the 1400 block of Coalter Street at about 1:30 p.m. Friday to investigate an unresponsive seven-year-old girl, Crime Insider sources to Jon Burkett.

The child's father told Burkett his daughter had no known health issues. He said she went to bed and never woke up.

The cause of the child's death remains under investigation.

